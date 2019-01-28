Cupar vets goes viral after treating ‘sickly’ haggis

This is the hilarious Burns Night joke which shows a sickly haggis treated by vets – with an Irn Bru IV drip.

Vet June Balgowan (46) shared pictures of the sick beastie on Facebook, which she said was suffering from ‘severe burns’.

June, head nurse at Wilson & Partners veterinary surgeons in Cupar, created the hilarious stunt last Thursday to entertain staff at the vets.

The post shows a mock-up of the fictional Highland creature, alongside a cup of hot toddy, some shortbread and an IV drip of Scotland’s favourite soft drink.

The nurse said: “We quite often try to do a themed post now and again.

“I came in on Thursday and said we should do something for Burns Night.

“I came up with the haggis and everyone was like ‘typical you’, but I just went ahead and done it.

“I put it together on Thursday evening for everyone to have a laugh at when they came in on Friday morning.”

June used a corner of fabric from a dog bed for the poorly haggis and for the recovered haggis she used a cat toy they have in the surgery.

June said she posted pictures of the poorly “haggis” online yesterday and was left stunned by the response.

It received more than 19,000 likes and 15,000 shares on Facebook.

She said: “We’ve done various posts like elf on the shelf, but that’s the first Burns thing we’ve done.

“I only expected a few likes here and there but last night it absolutely ballooned.

“We’re just gobsmacked at how it’s taken off - it’s great.”