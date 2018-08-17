Cupar woman to brave the shave for sister-in-law

A Cupar woman will be shaving her head next month to raise funds for a relative who is hoping to go to the US for cancer treatment.

Jade Goffin (30), a police officer in London, was diagnosed with 3C triple negative breast cancer in February 2017.

She was given the all clear earlier this year, but in June, after weeks of headaches, was told that she had seven metastatic brain tumours.

Given just 12-24 months to live, a fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for Jade to undergo treatment at a US facility.

To help raise the £250,000 needed for this treatment, which is not available in the UK, sister-in-law Samantha Macdonald will be shaving her head.

Her husband, Jamie, said: “Jade wants to get another 10 years to see her daughter grow up.”

The head shave is part of a UK-wide effort to raise funds.

Already more than £1000 has been raised through Samantha’s page, while a further £80,000 has been collected through the official ‘JustJade’ fundraising page. If you would like to support Samantha’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-macdonald.