Would you like to be able to ride your bike with confidence?

Greener Kirkcaldy is running a four week Basic Cycle Training Programme starting on Wednesday, May 2, from 6.30pm – 8.30pm at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.

The course aims to help people increase cycling skills, gain confidence, learn new routes, meet other cyclists and get out on their bikes more. Booking is required as spaces are limited. Call 01592 858458.