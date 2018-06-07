Cyclists gearing up for historic ride from Edinburgh to Fife

Cyclists are gearing up for Scotland’s oldest cycling event, between Edinburgh and St Andrews.

The ride will be taking place on June 16, beginning at the west gate of Edinburgh’s Inverleith Park at 8.45am and finishing in St Andrews.

The unique 68-mile route will take the cyclists across the Forth Road Bridge and through Fife’s countryside.

The funds raised will support people affected by leprosy in India, Bangladesh and Mozambique. Lepra carries out life-changing work, from providing vital treatment to cure people affected by the disease, to training health workers and volunteers in leprosy diagnosis and care to strengthen healthcare.

Shane Voss has regularly taken part since 1986. He said: “I love the spirit of the ride. Spending the day cycling and always being in sight of other cyclists is one of the things I enjoy most. The lunch and afternoon tea stops are always full with a fantastic spread provided by local organisations.”

Over the years, the cycle ride has raised almost £500,000.

Ros Kerry, community fundraising manager at Lepra, said: “The funds raised from this event really do make such a difference, as it enables our teams to carry out our work to cure leprosy. Edinburgh to St Andrews Cycle Ride is a fun day out, where families and friends can make wonderful memories.”

Visit lepra.org.uk/event/edinburgh-to-st-andrews-cycle-ride to reserve your space.