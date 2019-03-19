Dancing Fife boy set for TV debut

A dancing Kennoway kid is making his TV debut, as he stars on BBC Scotland’s Mini Disco Divas tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

Freestyle dancer Kobe Singh (11) was filmed for the six-part series, which provides an insight into the lives of Scottish school children who compete in freestyle dance, in August, after being noticed during a competition.

He was filmed preparing, training and performing, over the course of a week, with seven-year-old partner Rebecca, ahead of a summer trophy event in Drumchapel.

“It was quite full on,” explained his mum, Nicky, who was interviewed for the show.

“They phoned us after they finished filming saying he was photogenic and that they will keep him on record.”

While most people might feel the pressure being on camera, it did not affect Kobe.

The Kennoway Primary School pupil has performed at competitions across the UK, including at Blackpool Tower in front of hundreds of people.

“He loved every bit of it,” added Nicky.

“To watch him being interviewed was hilarious. It was like there was no pressure on him.

“We’re excited. I’m really looking forward to seeing what comes out of it. It was intense but it was good for him.”

And what does the future hold for Kobe?

“He says he wants to do something to do with TV production,” said Nicky. “He definitely wants to be on TV or on camera.”

Mini Disco Divas will be shown on BBC Scotland at 8pm tomorrow evening (Wednesday).