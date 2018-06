Nearly 18 years ago, former Denbeath Primary pupils held a reunion, and they are now planning another one.

It will take place on Saturday, June 23, from 7pm til late.

Old Denbeath Primary class

Tickets are £10.

There is a Facebook page which gives details of how to get tickets here, or phone or text 07712716869.

Anyone who was at Denbeath, especially those from the 60s and 70s, are most welcome.