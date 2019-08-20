Diversion in place on Fife Coastal Path

A diversion has been put in place along a section of the Fife Coastal Path after an increased risk of landslides caused by recent bouts of heavy rainfall.

The diversion will be in operation between Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn that follows the path on the A921.

On August 14 it was reported to Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) that a crack had appeared on a small stretch of the Fife Coastal Path between Kirkcaldy Seafield and Kinghorn.

Staff from the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) say they are working to re-open the path but at this time are unable to say how long it will be closed for.

The move comes after an immediate inspection was carried out in the area last week and a crack was discovered on a small stretch of the path.

As a precautionary measure the path was closed.

Yesterday (Monday), staff announced on the FCCT website that a diversion has now been put in place.

In a statement FCCT said: “Due to a landslide caused by the recent inclement weather the Fife Coastal Path shall have a diversion in operation between Kirkcaldy Seafield Beach and Kinghorn that follows the path on the A921.

“Staff are working to reopen the path but at this time we are unable to say how long the path shall be closed for.”