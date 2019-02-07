Dr Baz from BBC’s Casualty launches new lunchtime theatre in Kirkcaldy

Fancy some theatre to go with your lunch?

The Adam Smith Theatre is launching a new season of bite-sized live performances.

How about some JM Barrie to go with your bageuette?

The man who wrote the classic Peter Pan is the subject of the first Rapture Bites, presented by Rapture Theatre.

As well as lunch, you get a 35-minute play penned by some of the most influential, ground-breaking and highly-regarded writers of the last 100 years.

On Thursday, February 14, you can enjoy The Twelve Pound Look, a scintillating one-act satire.

It tells the story of Harry Sims who is about to receive a knighthood for his services to business and the “art” of making money.

His dutiful wife has enlisted the assistance of a typist to respond to the many letters of congratulations Harry has received, but he is in for a shock in the shape of a ghost from the past.

It is presented by Rapture Theatre, and Michael Emans, director, believes this century-old work from JM Barrie remains highly relevant.

He said: “This play is as fresh as if it was written today, with its themes of female empowerment and what constitutes ‘success’, making it very prescient. It is also very humorous and its plot is a real page turner.

“JM Barrie is such a perceptive writer with an eye for current social and political issues, and an ear for smart and telling dialogue.”

Rapture has attracted a stellar cast for its first play. Tom Hodgkins returns after his acclaimed performance as Willy Brandt in the production of Democracy. He recently appeared alongside Hollywood star Bryan Cranston in Network.

Joining Tom is Julia Watson, best known for her long-running role as Dr Baz in BBC’s Casualty. Jo Freer, fresh from her role in the musical Bingo, and Rapture regular Steven Scott Fitzgerald, complete the cast.

The lunchtime theatre initiative starts with food from midday to 12,.30 and then the 35-minute show.

Details from the box office and online HERE www.onfife.com