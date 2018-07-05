Dream come true for this Fife teenager who is taking part in the BBC Proms at the Albert Hall

A Methil teenager is hoping to hit all the right notes when she takes part in one of the most important concerts of her life.

Carole Ednie (18) has been chosen to play with the youth ensemble on the first night of the BBC Proms at the Albert Hall in London.

And, although it’s not the first time she has played in the grand venue, she is very excited at the prospect of taking part in the occasion.

Carole, who has just completed her first year of studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, plays the euphonium and baritone horn and started playing when she was just 5-years-old.

She has played with the Buckhaven and Methil Brass Band and went on to the Tullis Russell Mills Band, and currently plays with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, who she has performed with since 2015.

Carole, a former pupil of Aberhill Primary and St Andrews High School in Kirkcaldy, first heard about the possibility of playing at the Proms when her university sent out an e-mail asking for people to apply. However it came just four days before the deadline, so she had a rush to get everything together, including a video of her performing a technical piece and one of her choice.

She said: “I was delighted when I was chosen and there are just three of us from Scotland, along with others from London, York and around the UK – 26 people in total.

“We had our first rehearsal on June 17 and we will be playing a brand new composition on the night. I’m very excited about it.”