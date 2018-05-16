East Wemyss residents celebrate lottery win

The May Day bank holiday proved to be a great day for two East Wemyss residents.

On Monday, May 7, the postcode KY1 4QQ was drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

The Alexander Street residents will see their bank accounts boosted by £1000 each thanks to the win.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our players in East Wemyss – it’s great to see neighbours win together and I hope they both have a ball spending their prize.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes to charities – and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £301 million to date for 4000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.