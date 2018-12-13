Eddie Izzard confirms Kirkcaldy gig- here’s when tickets go on sale

Eddie Izzard is the latest big name to join Kirkcaldy’s Festival of Ideas.

The stand-up comedian, actor and political activist is the first headliner revealed for the 2019 event.

He will be on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, March 16.

And tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) with organisers expecting an instant sell-out.

It’s a big coup for the organisers, the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

Izzard is one of the UK’s most original comedians whose career has taken him into political activism, astonishing endurance events –he ran 27 marathons in 27 days – doing stand-up in foreign languages, and and acting.

READ MORE Kirkcaldy thug beat up elderly mother

READ MORE Restaurant opens at famous Fife ballroom

READ MORE Leven boy is face of charity’s Christmas campaign

In 2007, he was listed third in the 100 Greatest British national comedians, behind Billy Connolly and Peter Kay.

Marilyn Livingstone, chief executive of the foundation, said: “Once again we are delighted to have attracted such world-renowned celebrities to Kirkcaldy.

“I feel very proud that Kirkcaldy has been able to attract such a strong cast for our 2019 Adam Smith Festival. It is an event that is growing year on year in stature and has firmly put Kirkcaldy on the international stage.”

The foundation has curated the festival around the long-standing Adam Smith Lecture which has brought a host of keynote speakers including Kofi Annan, former UN General Secretary, and Alan Greenspan, chairman of the Federal reserve.

It now forms part of a weekend of comedy, music, and events which include a family fun day and Kirkcaldy Food Festival.

The foundation has the backing of a number of organisations including Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions, Kirkcaldy4All and Fife College.

Araballa Weir returns again as festival director and has a key role in pulling together the overall programe.

Izzard is the first headliner to be announced, with the celebrity ‘Audience With’ guest and the main speaker still to be revealed.

Last year saw Sandi Toksvig deliver an outstanding lecture, while David Tennant was mobbed from the moment he arrived at the Adam Smith Theatre for his on-stage interview.

Arabella said: ““From David and Sandi packing audiences in last year we have managed to attract Eddie, who will undoubtedly prove equally popular.

‘We are honoured that Eddie will appear with us on the eve of his new tour visiting Kirkcaldy just before he sets off on a series of dates worldwide. We expect tickets to sell very quickly!”

The 2019 festival also features Kirkcaldy Food Festival, organised by Kirkcaldy4All and Fife College.

It will be re-branded the Adam Smith Food Festival to tie in with the over-arching aim of promoting Kirkcaldy’s world-famous economist, and tapping into his legacy to bring more people to town.

Some 3000 food lovers packed the atrium of the college last year, making it the most successful event yet.

The weekend will, also feature the return of the family fun day which also proved to be a huge hit in 2018.

Tickets for Eddie Izzard’s gig are on sale from Friday at the theatre box office or online at www.onfife.com