Elmwood hall opened up for community sports group

More community groups should now be able to access facilities at Elmwood Campus, following the intervention of the local MP.

Alerted to the fact that youngsters in the Cupar Soccer Sevens 2009 group were facing problems accessing winter training facilities when the Duffus Park astro turf if booked up, MP Stephen Gethins contacted SRUC and has now received an assurance the college facility will be open to the group to use in the evening.

Training for the 2009s had been reduced from two sessions per week to one because of the difficulties finding a venue, but, with the hall open, the group are now back to two sessions.

Mr Gethins said: “Cupar is an exceptionally sporty town and with the nights getting darker it is important that children have somewhere warm and dry to train. The sports hall at Elmwood College is excellent and I am really pleased that SRUC are opening it up to the community.

“Cupar Soccer Sevens is a fantastic volunteer-led organisation with coaches who are so committed to ensuring children enjoy playing football.

“I was glad to hear from the principal that SRUC is also looking at introducing an evening class timetable from January and I hope that increased community use will help safeguard the future of the college building in Cupar.”

2009 team coach Thomas McMillan said: “The hall will be important over the colder months of the winter as it ensures that we can train if the astro facility at Duffus is closed due to snow or ice.”