Entries open for Kinghorn Scarecrow competition

Creative minds in Kinghorn are being summoned to come up with their best ideas for this year’s annual Scarecrow Competition.

The competition is part of the Village Show which takes place on August 25, and has become a hotly-contested part of the village calendar.

Scarecrows can be in the traditional style or on any theme, but should be large enough to display in a front garden or window.

Competition entry forms are available at Kinghorn Community Centre or in the Village Show programme, available at the Community Centre; Dragon’s Den; Nicola’s Cupcake Café; Seawitch; and Harbour View Bistro.

Forms must be in by Friday, August 3 and scarecrows should be displayed from 10am on August 18 to 8pm on August 26. A Scarecrow Trail around the town will run the week before the Village Show which takes place in Kinghorn Church Hall from 1-4.30pm.

The Scarecrow Competition winners will be announced at the show.