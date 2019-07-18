Exhibition celebrates work of late Fife photographer

An exhibition celebrating the photographic works of the late Fraser Simpson, who worked at Fife College for 25 years, is to be held in Aberdour.

Fraser, who died suddenly in 2017, was a keen traveller and caver and his often poignant photographs reflect his interests.

Fraser Simpson.

A resident of Aberdour until his death, Fraser had a lifelong passion for photography and the exhibition – which is called A Road Less Travelled – features images from his travels as well as the dramatic world he explored underground.

Fraser, the elder son of local historian Eric Simpson, grew up in Dalgety Bay.

On leaving school he worked in Elena Mae in Dunfermline before studying to become an audio visual technician.

He worked for almost 25 years at Fife College in Kirkcaldy but moved to the Fife Cultural Trust at the Adam Smith Centre shortly before his death.

His passion, however, was adventure travel and he was a frequent member of an annual international caving expedition to Meghalaya in northeast India to map new caves.

His time in India features strongly in his photographic work.

Fraser become unwell early in 2017. Initially his illness was thought to be a tropical disease from his travels but turned out to be aggressive cancer.

The exhibition, which is being held at Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on July 25-26, has been put together by Fraser’s close friends with help from some students at Fife College.Entry is free but some of Fraser’s work will be available to purchase with all proceeds going to the Maggie’s Centre in Edinburgh. It will be open during the opening hours of the hotel.