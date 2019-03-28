Experience Fife’s historical past through new family fun events programme

A living history camp, iconic castles and unique heritage sites in Fife all feature in a new events programme launched today.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages over 300 Historic Scotland properties across the country including 13 in the Kingdom, has revealed its 2019 events programme, with exciting activities for all ages and interests.

Families looking for something different are also invited to take part in the Easter Eggsplorer Trails. Hosted at Aberdour Castle and St Andrews Castle, visitors will be given clues to complete challenges, while exploring the iconic castles.

Throughout Fife there will be no shortage of engaging events for the whole family this year.

Aberdour Castle will host ‘I Serve Robert Bruce!’, where a living history camp will be set up to enable visitors to immerse themselves in the Scottish Wars of Independence, and ‘Friend or Foe?’, to hear both sides of Mary Queen of Scots’ battle to retain power and learn about Mary’s love of astronomy.

The 2019 itinerary provides a fun-filled opportunity to experience Scotland’s past and explore its culture, while making new memories and learning about the history of unique heritage sites throughout Fife and further afield.

This Monday, Inchcolm Abbey, famed for its dramatic location, well-preserved monastic buildings and for the local seal population, and Scotstarvit Tower, a quirky building with many key features missing, will re-open its doors for the summer season.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said “The start of the season is always an exciting time for us, as we get ready to welcome new and returning visitors to our sites across the country.

“At Historic Environment Scotland we are passionate about being able to provide experiences that allow locals and visitors to explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Embracing the vast history of the country, we’re able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways through our programme of events.

“Our 2019 schedule offers a great way to discover Scotland’s past, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our venues across Fife and further afield.”

Tickets for events in Fife can be bought in advance online or purchased on the day of the event. Visitors who purchase their tickets online will be able to save 10 percent with many events free of charge for Historic Scotland members.

The HES 2019 events programme with further information on the fun-filled activity taking place across Fife can be viewed online at www.historicenvironment.scot