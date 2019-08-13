Extended opening and murder mystery nights for Fife restaurant

A Fife restaurant has been granted extended opening hours as well as permission to host murder mystery nights.

Bella Italia, based at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline, has been granted permission to host the fun activity nights, as well as introducinge jazz evenings, wine, spirit, beer and food tasting.

It has also got the green light to extend the hours that unaccompanied children and young persons are allowed in the restaurant.

Previously, no one under the age of 18 was allowed to dine without adult supervision. The new licence will allow unaccompanied 14 and 15-year-olds until 8.00pm, and 16 and 17-year-olds unaccompanied until 10pm.

Children under the age of 14 will still need adult supervision at all times.

At Fife Licensing Board on Monday, Jackie Brown, representative for Bella Italia, said than a number of young pereople had come to eat before the cinema but, due to the current policy, had to be turned away.

You may also be interested in:

Attempted murder probe after pedestrian hit by motorbike

Bones wash on to road after church wall collapses

Long jail sentence for rowbar attack on man

Ms Brown added: “We have had parents phoning up complaining about their children being turned away. Ideally, we would like to accommodate as many customers as possible.”

Cllr Ryan Smart raised some concerns over the new policy, saying: “What happens if the issue arises where you’ve got someone who is 15 hanging around with 16-year-olds? How will the staff deal with that issue?”

Christopher Patton, restaurant manager, told the Board: “Every time someone comes in the door, we have a member of staff seat them. If a mixed age group came in at 7.30pm for instance, we would let them know that anyone under the age of 16 would have to leave by 8pm, no matter what.

“They can then make the decision if they want to dine with us or not.”

The councillors found this acceptable and the licence was granted.