Extra seats added to see Eddie Izzard in Kirkcaldy

Eddie Izzard is set to take to the stage in front of one of the biggest audiences at Kirkcaldy’s main theatre next weekend.

The star is at the Adam Smith Theatre for a sold-out show on Saturday, March 16 as part of the town’s 2019 Festival of Ideas.

Demand to see him was so great that all tickets were sold within days, and the venue is now filling a second hall where fans can watch a live stream.

Izzard’s gig is a coup for event organisers, the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and comes ahead of his UK tour scheduled for later this year.

The acclaimed stand-up, political activist and actor was the first star name unveiled the for 2019 festival.

He is one of the UK’s most original comedians whose career has taken him into political activism, astonishing endurance events – he ran 27 marathons in 27 days – doing stand-up in foreign languages, and acting.

While the main theatre sold out almost immediately, there are still seats available in the adjacent room where the show will be live streamed ... and the star may even pop in to say hello!

Seats there cost £15 from the Adam Smith Theatre box office of HERE www.onfife.com.