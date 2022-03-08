Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds shed large amounts of fur – causing potential issues for allergy sufferers and coating carpets and furniture with fur.

Meanwhile, other types of canine barely shed any hair – often being referred to as hypoallergenic.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed the most and least hair.

Read more

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Poodle Whether you opt for the standard, mini or toy varieties, all poodles shed very little of their soft, curly hair. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Basenji The Basenji is a type of hunting dog originally from South Africa and makes a strange yodelling noise instead of barking. It also has a very short hypoallergenic coat that sheds very little and needs hardly any grooming. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Hairless Chinese Crested One way to avoid dog hair is to get a pet that doesn't have much in the first place! That's the case with the Hairless Chinese Crested Dog, who are also known for their playful and affectionate nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bichon Frise The cute and mischevious Bichon Frise may look incredibly fluffy, but its curls are very low-shedding. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales