Most of us know that a group of dogs is called a pack, but far fewer people are aware that there are a whole range of fun collective nouns for particular types of pup including a grumble of pugs

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years โ€“ according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup โ€“ whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For those of us lucky enough to have more than one pet dog, thereโ€™s the less serious business of what to call your pack of pooches.

Luckily, there are a number of fun collective nouns for owners who have a brace or more of a particular breed.

From a grumble of Pugs, to a halo of Golden Retrievers, here are some of the best.

1. Pug Given their comedically grumpy little faces, it's perhaps no wonder that a group of Pugs is called a grumble. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Terrier A high energy dog needs a similarly lively collective noun - hence a tornado of Terriers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Saluki The Saluki has a silken coat, superior demeanor, elegant gait and star power - more than earning the collective noun of a Hollywood of Salukis. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Corgi You many get your ankles nibbled if there's a nip of Corgis nearby. The habit is a throwback to their time as a herding dog, when it was used to bring sheep and other animals into line. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales