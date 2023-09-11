If you are looking for a pup that won’t let you lie on the couch for long then these are the dog breeds that love nothing more than a good walk.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – UK Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared with no sign of slowing.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

For many of us, a dog is a great way to make sure we get exercise and certain breeds are perfect for getting you out and about – in fact, if you’re not prepared for several long walks a day some dogs shouldn't even be a consideration.

Here are the 10 fittest breeds of dog that will never turn down a walk, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Hungarian Vizsla The Vizsla was used for falconry as far back as the 14th century, when it would spend all day happily ranging the vast Hungarian plains. Today it makes for a great pet for an active family, who can take it in turns to take their dog out for long walks.

2 . Border Collie Bred to run for miles herding sheep, a daily walk around the block won't be anything like enough exercise for a Border Collie. They are perfect companions for runners, but you'll have to be pretty fit to come close to tiring them out.

3 . Brittany First developed in the French region of the same name in the 17th century as gun dogs, the Brittany loves all formes of exercise - running hiking and swimming. They are perfect pets for an active family and get on well with children.

4 . Lakeland Terrier The ancestors of the Lakeland Terrier spent long days chasing predators away from livestock. Today they are idea for active dog owners who have allergies - they shed very little hair from their soft hypoallergenic coats and need at least two hours of exercise a day.