News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
If your Bichon Frise has fleas you'll certainly know about it - these adorable dogs often react very badly to the parasite's bites. Food allergies are also a common issue.If your Bichon Frise has fleas you'll certainly know about it - these adorable dogs often react very badly to the parasite's bites. Food allergies are also a common issue.
If your Bichon Frise has fleas you'll certainly know about it - these adorable dogs often react very badly to the parasite's bites. Food allergies are also a common issue.

Allegic Dogs: Here are 10 the breeds of adorable dog likely to be allergic to food, dust and pollen - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

Prospective dog breed owners should be aware that their beloved pet may be predisposed to developing a range of allergies. Here are 10 breeds of lovable dog likely to develop allergies.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Oct 2021, 10:23 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing allegies.

If you know that your particular dog is predisposed to a certain allergy then you can keep an eye out for telltale signs and seek treatment quickly.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing allergies.

Read more

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Another dog breed commonly allergic to wheat in food, the Boxer can also come out in rashes due to contact with a wide range of weeds and trees. Best keep an eye on what is growing in your garden if your pet has problems.

1. Boxer

Another dog breed commonly allergic to wheat in food, the Boxer can also come out in rashes due to contact with a wide range of weeds and trees. Best keep an eye on what is growing in your garden if your pet has problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Golden Retriever can suffer from a range of allergies, including canine atopic dermatitis. The symptoms include itching, biting, licking and rubbing. A vet can easily diagnose the problem and may recommend immunomodulatory medications, along with antibiotics or antifungal medicines.

2. Golden Retriever

The Golden Retriever can suffer from a range of allergies, including canine atopic dermatitis. The symptoms include itching, biting, licking and rubbing. A vet can easily diagnose the problem and may recommend immunomodulatory medications, along with antibiotics or antifungal medicines. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
German Sherherds are most prone to food allergies. Beef, chicken, corn, soy, dairy and wheat are all fairly common triggers. Work out what's causing the problem, eliminate it from your pet's diet and all should be well.

3. German Shepherd

German Sherherds are most prone to food allergies. Beef, chicken, corn, soy, dairy and wheat are all fairly common triggers. Work out what's causing the problem, eliminate it from your pet's diet and all should be well. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Regularly check your Brussels Griffon's feet, tummy, skin folds and ears for early signs of skin allergies so you can get swift treatment and stop it from getting any worse.

4. Brussels Griffon

Regularly check your Brussels Griffon's feet, tummy, skin folds and ears for early signs of skin allergies so you can get swift treatment and stop it from getting any worse. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook