News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Only a select group of dogs have what it takes to become a guide dog.Only a select group of dogs have what it takes to become a guide dog.
Only a select group of dogs have what it takes to become a guide dog.

Amazing Guide Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the great guide dogs for the blind - including the loving Labrador 🐕

It takes a special combination of canine attributes to make the perfect guide dog – and these are the breeds that are best at the job.
By David Hepburn
Published 11th Jan 2022, 10:12 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

For those who are blind or partially sighted, a dog isn’t just a pet – they can provide a level of independence and mobility that would otherwise be impossible.

As well as helping their owner get around, guide dogs offer positive psychological, social and physiological effects, giving a blind or partially sighted person confidence, friendship and security. It can truly be life-changing.

Only a select few breeds have the intelligence, patience and good nature required to carry out the complex job.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best guide dogs.

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case for their close cousin the Golden Retriever. This includes that they make great guide dogs, dedicated to their owner with a loving and relaxed personality.

1. Golden Retriever

What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case for their close cousin the Golden Retriever. This includes that they make great guide dogs, dedicated to their owner with a loving and relaxed personality. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Labrador Retrievers are the world's most popular dog and they have all the attributes required to also make the best guide dogs on the planet. There are several thousand working in the UK alone.

2. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are the world's most popular dog and they have all the attributes required to also make the best guide dogs on the planet. There are several thousand working in the UK alone. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Australian Shepherd is another breeds whose history as a herding dog makes them a natural fit for guide dog duties. They are a particularly good choice for blind or partially sighted people who are very active.

3. Australian Shepherd

The Australian Shepherd is another breeds whose history as a herding dog makes them a natural fit for guide dog duties. They are a particularly good choice for blind or partially sighted people who are very active. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Poodles may be better known as show dogs but they are one of the smartest dogs on the planet, as well as being very reliable a perfect combination for a guide dog. The standard size of Poodle, rather than the toy or miniature, are preferred.

4. Poodle

Poodles may be better known as show dogs but they are one of the smartest dogs on the planet, as well as being very reliable a perfect combination for a guide dog. The standard size of Poodle, rather than the toy or miniature, are preferred. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook