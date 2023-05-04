It’s the biggest and more prestigious dog show in the USA - and history has taught us that some breeds have a better chance of winning the big prize than others.

The 146th edition of the celebration of everything canine took place last year at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.

Nearly 3,500 dogs took part in America’s answer to Crufts, with Trumpet becoming the first Bloodhound to win the Best in Show title.

While Trumpet made history at the second oldest continuous sporting event in the USA after the Kentucky Derby, other breeds are more used to topping the podium and winning that sought after rosette.

Here are the breeds of dog that have received Westminster’s highest accolade the most times.

1 . Wire Fox Terrier The Terrier Group is by far the most successful group at Westminster, with 45 wins out of 103 occasions - led by the Fox Wire Terrier with an impressive 15 triumphs.

2 . Scottish Terrier The second most successful dog breed at Westminster is also a terrier - the Scottish Terrier with eight wins.

3 . English Springer Spaniel With six Best in Show titles, the English Springer Spaniel is the most successful non-terrier in Westminster history.

4 . Standard Poodle Perhaps the dog breed people think of first when imagining the perfect show pup, the Standard Poodle has five Westminster titles.