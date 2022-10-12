News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some dogs are better to share a bed with than others.

Bad Dog Bed Buddies: Here are the 10 worst breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Labrador 🐶

If you are looking for a perfect nighttime canine companion to curl up on your bed as you sleep, there are certain breeds that should probably be avoided.

By David Hepburn
34 minutes ago

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Snoozing alongside your furry friend is many people’s idea of a perfect night’s sleep, but there are common downsides that come with sharing a bed with your dog.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you imagined.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published new research that revealed the worst dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re unlikley to have the best night’s sleep with.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the worst canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Read more:

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

1. Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dogs are officially the worst dog breeds to have in your bed, with their large size and high shedding levels being the main reasons why. These gentle giants have a lovely temperament, known for being affectionate and loyal, but if you have one in your bed you can expect to find lots of fur between the sheets, and perhaps a touch of drool and a high chance of barking.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Japanese Akita

Another big breed - the Japanese Akitas - came second on the list. They are also known for being big shedders but also make for tricky bedfellows due to their barking and energetic tendencies.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Leonberger

Leonbergers, large shaggy dogs with a gentle nature, make great pets but are less than ideal to nap with and are third on the list.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. German Shepherd

Naturally alert guard dogs, the German Shepherd is also a big shedder, and would be happier protecting you from outside the bedroom door rather than in your bed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3