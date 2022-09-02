One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.

Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Beagle They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter.

2. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again.

3. Welsh Pembroke Corgi They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing.

4. Shiba Inu The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment.