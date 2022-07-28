Chocolate was the most ‘well-known’ toxic foods, but a worrying 38 per cent still didn’t know that this could be harmful to their pets.

The study was conducted by dog-friendly holiday lettings company Canine Cottages, who also polled pet owners across the nation to reveal which foods they did and didn’t realise caused harm to their pooches, as well as how many have accidentally fed their furry friends something harmful.

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) pet owners admit to feeding their dogs something toxic, with apple seeds the most common food they didn’t realise could cause harm.

According to the study, nearly eight in 10 (76 per cent) of pet owners were unaware that apple seeds contain cyanide, a chemical that can cause hypoxia – a lack of oxygen delivery to the body.

And three quarters (75 per cent) of Brits didn’t realise artificial sweeteners could cause harm – with even small amounts of xylitol potentially causing dangerous hypo-glycaemia.

Dr Charley Webb, Vet and Nutritionist at VetChef.com, offered advice to those who suspected their pet had eaten something dangerous, saying: “Stay calm and try not to panic. The best course of action is always to call the vet for advice right away, even if it’s the middle of the night or a weekend.

"Most pets recover fully if treated rapidly so it’s important to tell your vet as soon as you know that it has happened, as this can prevent them from causing serious harm and in some cases could save their lives."

Here are the 10 foods that many owners don’t realise are toxic to dogs.

1. Artificial Sweetener (Xylitol) Xylitol sweeteners cause our pets glucose/blood sugar to drop dangerously low. Ingesting even small amounts (for example just one peice of gum), can cause hypoglycaemia and unconciousness within an hour. Symptoms include low blood sugar, weakness/loss of coordination, seizures and liver failure. 75 per cent of people were unaware of its toxicity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Apple seeds Apple seeds contain cyanide, a chemical that can cause hypoxia or a lack of oxygen delivery to the body. Symptoms include dilated pupils, difficulty breathing, panting and shock. 76 per cent of people were unaware of their toxicity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Coffee/Caffeine Caffeine raises blood pressure and causes cardiac arrythmias, which can be dangerous. Symptoms include loss of muscle control, tremors and seizures, vomiting and diarrhoea, restlessness and high blood pressure. 70 per cent of people were unaware of its toxicity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Onions/chives All members of the Allium family, including onions and chives, are poisonous to dogs. Symptoms include nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea. and in severe cases, anaemia and organ damage. 70 per cent of people were unaware of their toxicity. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales