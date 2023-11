If you are looking for a new puppy but are worried about complaints from the neighbours about noise, these are the dog breeds that are probably best avoided.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.

Here are the 10 noisiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier, or Yorkie, is another small dog that can make a big noise. There are very few occasions that do not warrant a spirited barking notification. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Miniature Schnauzer Terriers in general tend to be quite vocal, and the adorable Miniature Schnauzer is no exception. It's possible to train them to be quiet but they naturally bark at the slightest noise. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Corgi While it's true that some Corgis don't bark, it's a fairly common trait with both breeds - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Their vocal nature comes from their history of being bred to herd cattle and sheep. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Siberian Husky Full of energy, the Siberian Husky tends to bark to get attention and let you know they'd like to play a game. Get two or more of this breed together and you can expect howling as well as barking as they enjoy noisily communicating with each other. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales