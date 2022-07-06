And for those who find their dog hates the idea of hopping into the bathtub Martin Smith, owner of Showerstoyou.co.uk, has some specific advice, explaining: “For those dogs that hate being bathed, it is important to normalise the bathtub. Many of us wash dogs very infrequently to the point that dogs feel nervous about being bathed. However, you can attempt to use the bathroom and tub when it's dry as a feeding location - creating a positive association with being in or near the bathtub. Another tip that works well is to place a Licki mat in the bathtub so that the dogs can have a treat, and are distracted while in the bath.”