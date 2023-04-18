They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the cute and cuddly Beagle? Here are 10 fascinating facts.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Beagle – they are one of the UK’s most popular dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . What's in a name? The word Beagle was originally used for any dog from the hound group of breeds and comes from a combination of the French words 'beer', meaning 'open', and 'guile', meaning throat.

2 . A brave breed In 2010 a five-year-old Beagle called Frodo won the PDSA Gold Medal for bravery (the animal George Cross) after he woke his owner and led his family to safety when smoke detectors failed to go off during a house fire.

3 . A long lineage The exact origins of the Beagle are unknown but its ancestors are though to date as far back as the the 8th century with the St Hubert Hound, from which the Talbot Hound was then bred. This was in turn crossed with the Greyhound to create a faster hound in the 11th century. This was called the Southern Hound and is thought to be a forebear of the Beagle.

4 . An interesting tail The Beagle's white-tipped tail is no accident - they were bred to have this feature so that hunters could easily see their dogs in long grass.

