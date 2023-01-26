Beat the Dog Thieves Part 2: These are 10 expert tips on keeping your adorable dog safe from dognappers while out on a walk 🐶
Many people have welcomed new four-legged friends into their homes over the last couple of years but this has also led to an increase in dogs being stolen.
Data collected by Direct Line Pet Insurance found that around 2,760 dogs were stolen last year – 321 more than in 2020, a 16 per cent rise since 2015, and the equivalent of nearly eight dogs every day.
The most targeted breeds are French Bulldogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pugs, with dognappers most commonly taking pups from gardens, parks and cars.
Due to this threat to our furry friends, experts at PuppyHero.com have collated a list of the top tips to prevent dog theft.
Here’s what you can do when you’re out walking to protect your precious pup.
