Data collected by Direct Line Pet Insurance found that around 2,760 dogs were stolen last year – 321 more than in 2020, a 16 per cent rise since 2015, and the equivalent of nearly eight dogs every day.

The most targeted breeds are French Bulldogs, Jack Russell Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pugs, with dognappers most commonly taking pups from gardens, parks and cars.

Due to this threat to our furry friends, experts at PuppyHero.com have collated a list of the top tips to prevent dog theft.

Here’s what you can do when you’re out and about to protect your precious pup.

1. Stop 'checking in' Avoid location tags on social media. This prevents thieves from knowing your address or where you regularly attend with your dog.

2. Keep your eyes peeled Be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity you see.

3. Get tracking Consider investing in a GPS tracking collar, this will allow you to know your dog's location at all times.

4. Stranger danger Be careful of strangers asking you a lot of questions - always be wary of an unknown person asking unusual or constant questions about your dog (both on and offline).