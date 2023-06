About to pick up a new Greyhound pup but canโ€™t decide what to call it? Hereโ€™s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If youโ€™ve opted for an adorable Greyhound then personalised gift site yappy.com can help โ€“ theyโ€™ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Greyhound.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years โ€“ according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

But even when youโ€™ve settled on a type of dog, thereโ€™s still the tricky task of choosing a name.Here are their top 10 Greyhound names.

Murphy The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'.

Tommy Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'.

Poppy The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'.

Belle A lovely name for a lovely breed of dog - Belle comes fourth in our list. It's a French name meaning 'beautiful'.