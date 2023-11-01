Top Guard Dogs: These are the 10 alert breeds of adorable dog sure to protect your family - including the loving Rottweiler 🐶
As demand for puppies continues to soar post-pandemic, here are the breeds that are perfect for those looking for a brave and alert guard dog.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.
Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.
Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.
