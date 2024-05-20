How much do you know about the lovable Labradoodle?How much do you know about the lovable Labradoodle?
How much do you know about the lovable Labradoodle?

Find out 10 of the moat amazing dog facts about the loving Labradoodle crossbreed

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2021, 11:47 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 10:28 BST

They have become one of the UK’s most popular crossbreed dogs, but how much do you know about the snugly and adorable Labradoodle pups?

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labradoodle – they are one of the UK’s most popular crossbreeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Despite what Wally Conron says, the Australian Labradoodle Association of America, insists they are "generally considered healthy dogs", although they are prone to hip and elbow dysplasia, eye diseases and Addison's disease.

1. In good health


The Australian Labradoodle differs from the Labradoodle bred in Europe and America as they include other breeds in their ancestry. An Australian Labradoodle may be part Cocker Spaniel, Water Spaniels or Wheaten Terrier.

2. Australian cousins


While the Labradoodle is not yet recognised as a breed by the Kennel Club, this could change. Many pedigree dogs started life as crossbreeds and some breeders of Labradoodles are attempting to establish the breed standard, regulations and ethical requirements required.

3. Not a pedigree...yet


Labradoodles were originally developed to be guide dogs, with the the first planned crosses arranged by the Royal Guide Dogs Association of Australia.

4. Good guides


