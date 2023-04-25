News you can trust since 1871
How much do you know about the very cute Bichon Frise?

Bichon Frise Facts: These are 10 fun dog facts you need to know about the adorable Bichon Frise breed 🐶

One of the UK’s most popular breeds of small pup, but how much do you know about the friendly and snuggly Bichon Frise?

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Oct 2021, 15:24 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Bichon Frise – they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

In the 14th century Bichons were hugely popular with the Italian nobility. They had the dogs carefully clipped to made them look like tiny lions.

1. You can't leave that lion here

In the 14th century Bichons were hugely popular with the Italian nobility. They had the dogs carefully clipped to made them look like tiny lions.

The Bichon Frise gets its name from the French 'bichon à poil frisé', which literally means 'curly haired dog'. It's certainly a pretty accurate description for these cute pups.

2. What's in a name

The Bichon Frise gets its name from the French 'bichon à poil frisé', which literally means 'curly haired dog'. It's certainly a pretty accurate description for these cute pups.

Although often thought of as a typically French dog breed, the Bichon Frise is in fact originally from Spain. The French are, however, responsible for developing them into the perfect lap dog we know today.

3. Spanish-born

Although often thought of as a typically French dog breed, the Bichon Frise is in fact originally from Spain. The French are, however, responsible for developing them into the perfect lap dog we know today.

In Belgian author Herge's hugely successful comic book series The Adventures of Tintin, Snowy the dog is a Bichon Frise. He was originally called Milou in the French books.

4. Comic book hero

In Belgian author Herge's hugely successful comic book series The Adventures of Tintin, Snowy the dog is a Bichon Frise. He was originally called Milou in the French books.

