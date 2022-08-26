News you can trust since 1871
Looking for inspiration to name your new Bulldog puppy?

Bulldog DOg Names: Here are 10 of the most popular puppy names for adorable Bulldogs 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:00 pm

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Bulldog names.

1. Winston

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo.

2. Churchill

The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years.

3. Buster

The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'.

4. Bentley

Bentley is the fourth most popular name with Bulldog owners. It's a name that originated in England and means 'meadow with coarse grass'.

