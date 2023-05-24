If you’re poised to get a new Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Bulldog names.

Read more:

1 . Winston Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Churchill The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Buster The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bentley Bentley is the fourth most popular name with Bulldog owners. It's a name that originated in England and means 'meadow with coarse grass'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3