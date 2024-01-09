The team behind the Learn to Swim initiative has launched a recruitment campaign in Fife - with at least 10% more teachers required to meet the swimming lesson demand across the country.

The Kingdom call forms part of a national initiative. In 2022-23, over 740 candidates took part in 72 swim teacher training courses across Scotland and now the organisers are urging those looking to learn a new skill and become a swim teacher to attend courses in their local area. For more information, visit https://scottishswimming.com/events/events-calendar/qualifications

Euan Lowe, chief executive of Scottish Swimming, said: “There is a real shortage at the moment in a role that is absolutely crucial in ensuring that young people in Scotland can be safe in the water. It takes three months to train a swimming teacher and equip them with the skills they need. There is huge opportunity in the sector for those looking for a rewarding job, whether it is a student looking for part time work or someone more senior looking for a career change, there is something out there for everyone.”

Individuals will be put through the Scottish Swimming Teacher Qualification (SSTQ) which is the industry standard for those who wish to teach unsupervised to groups of swimmers with a range of abilities and is essential for seeking employment as a swimming teacher.

The nationwide appeal includes a call for more teachers in Fife to meet demand for lessons (Pic: Submitted)