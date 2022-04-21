The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chihuahua– they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. Tiny characters The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

2. A worrying first mention One of the first written mentions of the Chihuahua was in a 1520 letter from Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortés who said that the Aztecs raised and sold the little dogs as food.

3. What's in a name? The Chihuahua takes its title from the Mexican state of the same name - it's the country's largest state and borders the USA. American tourists in the 19th century brought the dogs home with them as souvenirs.

4. A racing certainty Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French).