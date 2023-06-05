Clumsiest Dogs: 10 most accident-prone breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of dogs being registered soared by almost 40 percent between 2020 and 2021.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider is that certain breeds are notoriously clumsy – so if you live in a smaller home, with plenty of fragile and valuable possessions perched on table, then these breeds may not be for you.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that known for being most accident-prone.
Read more:
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club