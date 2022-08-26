The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cocker Spaniel – they were the UK’s third most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever and French Bulldog) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. Clever canines Cocker Spaniels are the 18th most intelligent species of dog according to behavioural experts. In 2015 a four-year-old Cocker Spaniel cocker named Ginger from Strone, near Dunoon. took Gaelic classes with her owner and mastered basic commands like suidh (sit) and fuirich (stay) in only three weeks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Two dogs for the price of one There are actually two distinct breeds of Cocker Spaniel - the American Cocker Spaniel and the English Cocker Spaniel - but both are simly called Cocker Spaniels in their native countries. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. A historic journey A Cocker Spaniel, or at least one of its descendents, was a passenger on the Mayflower - the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to the New World in 1620. There were two dogs recorded on the crossing - a Mastiff and a Spaniel (at this point there were no distinct breeds of spaniel). Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Sniffing out illness In 2004 researchers successfully showed that dogs could identify cancer by scent alone. The English study used six dogs and a Cocker Spaniel called Tangle had the best success rate - after training Tangle was able to correctly identify cancer 80 per cent of the time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales