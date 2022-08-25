Dog ownership soared during the global pandemic according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.

Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Rottweiler Often a misunderstood breed, the Rottweiler isn't overly-aggressive in normal curcumstances and can make a loving and gentle family pet. They are very protective though, and fear nothing, making them a buglar's worst nightmare.

2. German Shepherd Whether it's sniffing out bombs for the army or controlling crowds for the police, German Shepherds are the bravest of all the dog breeds. As a family pet they will happily put their life on the line to keep you safe.

3. Dobermann The Dobermann, also known as the Doberman Pinscher, combines strength, intelligence and fearlessness to make it one of the best dogs for protection. They are also very sensitive to sound and naturally suspicious of strangers, so make great guard dogs.

4. Bouvier des Flandres Used as a military dog in their native Belgium, the Bouvier des Flandres are strong-willed and so can be tricky to train. This same attribute makes them fierce protectors who will put everything on the line to keep their owners safe.