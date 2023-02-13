Dachshund Facts 2023: Here are 10 fun facts you really should know about the loving Dachshund 🐕
They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of pup, but how much do you know about the intelligent and adorable Dachshund?
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought needed when choosing your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Dachshund – they were the UK’s fifth most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, English Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.
