If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the French Bulldog – they were the UK’s second most popular pet in 2020 (just being pipped to the post by the Labrador Retriever) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Bred to be companions The French Bulldog was bred in the 1800s to be a companion dog and is the result of a cross between toy English Bulldogs and French ratters (terriers used to hunt vermin).

2 . Popular pooch The French Bulldog remains one one of the world's most popular breeds. In 2020 they were the second-most popular registered dog in the United Kingdom, the second-most popular dog breed in the United States and are the third-most popular dog in Australia.

3 . Fashionable furballs In the late 19th century the French Bulldog became so popular with wealthy Americans their price soared to up to $3,000 per dog. Members of influential families including the Rockefellers and the J.P. Morgans were regularly seen out-and-about showing off their Frenchies.

4 . Best of friends French Bulldogs are a very caring breed. In 2009 a French Bulldog called Bugsy became a foster parent to a baby orangutan called Malone who had been abandoned by his mother at Twycross Zoo, in England. The pair were inseparable until Malone was big enough to join the other orangutans.