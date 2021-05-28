Dobbies Little Seedlings Club will help sow and grow the next generation of gardeners
The UK’s leading garden centre retailer, Dobbies have announced the relaunch of its much-loved Little Seedlings Club.
The programme will support and celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week which takes place from May 29 until June 6 and has something for little ones of all ages.
The Little Seedlings Club will offer activities, tutorials and educational content for children aged 4 to 10 years old, and with its new digital format, there will be plenty of fun gardening and crafting projects.
The relaunched version provides a fantastic way for young gardeners to learn all about plants, wildlife, the environment and sustainability, all whilst being taught fun facts and ways to impress their friends.
Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director of Dobbies, said: “Our Little Seedlings Club has always been hugely popular across our stores, and so we are very pleased to be able to relaunch the club in a virtual format, marking National Children’s Gardening Week.”
Dobbies Little Seedlings Club previously ran in stores across the UK, but due to the pandemic, workshops haven’t taken place since March 2020.
The new programme will be available for free on the Dobbies website.
Marcus added: “At Dobbies, we are passionate about helping communities to enjoy spending time outdoors and get growing, and who could be better than the next generation of gardeners? We hope that the relaunched Little Seedlings Club will educate, inform and inspire a whole new host of young gardeners.”
As well as this scheme, Dobbies will be launching a campaign to find Ambassadors for Little Seedlings, open to children across the UK.
For more information visit: https://www.dobbies.com/little-seedlings