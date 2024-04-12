Dogs have plenty of ways of showing you that they love you.Dogs have plenty of ways of showing you that they love you.
Puppy Love: These are the 12 telltale signs your adorable dog loves you - from licking to yawning 🐕

With demand for pups continuing to rocket, there are many new owners that may not be aware of all the complexities of canine behaviour.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Sep 2022, 10:31 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in recent years.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to form a loving and strong bond with your pup.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I love you’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 12 things your dog does that means they love you as much as you love them.

Another obvious sign of love is that tail wagging so hard it's a blur. It's a sign that they are happy - often because they are with their favourite person in the world.

1. Wagging tail

Another obvious sign of love is that tail wagging so hard it's a blur. It's a sign that they are happy - often because they are with their favourite person in the world.

There's no better welcome home than from your four-legged friend, and while the out-of-control display of affection that includes plenty of other behaviours on this list can seem over the top , it's a sure-fire way to know you're loved. This is particularly the case if you've just popped out for five minutes but are greeted like a hero returning from war.

2. Being excited to see you

There's no better welcome home than from your four-legged friend, and while the out-of-control display of affection that includes plenty of other behaviours on this list can seem over the top , it's a sure-fire way to know you're loved. This is particularly the case if you've just popped out for five minutes but are greeted like a hero returning from war.

If your dog is constantly sniffing at various parts of your body it's just because they love you - and your scent - very, very much.

3. They love your smell

If your dog is constantly sniffing at various parts of your body it's just because they love you - and your scent - very, very much.

Another less obvious sign of doggy affection is yawning. If they yawn regularly when you're around it's not because they are bored - it's because they feel completely safe and comfortable in your company.

4. Yawning

Another less obvious sign of doggy affection is yawning. If they yawn regularly when you're around it's not because they are bored - it's because they feel completely safe and comfortable in your company.

