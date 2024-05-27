Different breeds of dog are prone to different levels of aggression.

Dog Aggression: Here are the 10 most and least aggressive breeds of adorable dog - from nippy Chihuahua to loving Labrador 🐶

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Prospective owners should note that different breed of dog are likely to show differing levels of aggression.