There's a lot more to washing your dog than just popping them in the bath with some bubbles.

Dog Baths: These are 10 expert tips on the best way to bath and wash your adorable dog - rinse your Rottweiler perfectly 🐕

Dog bathing can prove to be quite the challenge for many dog owners, and is often postponed for as long as possible – with neither human or pet particularly enjoying the process.

By David Hepburn
2 minutes ago

But it’s a job that needs done, particularly if your pooch has rolled in something smelly, and online searches have doubled recently on how to do it properly.

To help out the thousands of people who have recently welcomed pets into their homes over the global pandemic, the experts at online shower retailer Showerstoyou.co.uk have researched the top tips for bathing your dog at home.

And for those who find their dog hates the idea of hopping into the bathtub Martin Smith, owner of Showerstoyou.co.uk, has some specific advice, explaining: “For those dogs that hate being bathed, it is important to normalise the bathtub. Many of us wash dogs very infrequently to the point that dogs feel nervous about being bathed. However, you can attempt to use the bathroom and tub when it's dry as a feeding location - creating a positive association with being in or near the bathtub. Another tip that works well is to place a Licki mat in the bathtub so that the dogs can have a treat, and are distracted while in the bath.”

So, here’s how to correctly bathe a dog.

1. Clip your dog’s nails before bath time

Many dog owners forget that before bathing, it is important to check if nails need to be clipped. Long nails make it harder for dogs to have a good grip in the bath, and will often fall over, especially if they are a small breed such as a Yorkshire Terrier.

2. Brush your dog's hair before and after bathing

Remember to brush your dog’s hair before and after bathing. All dog breeds shed their hair, and it’s best to get rid of any excess dead hair before shampooing. Brushing your pet’s hair will also get rid of any matting and tangles before washing, making it a much easier and more pleasant experience for you and your dog.

3. Gently place cotton balls inside the ears before bathing

One of the things that dogs hate the most is getting water in their ears - hence shaking off mid-bath in an attempt to remove trapped water. This can be controlled by placing a small cotton ball inside your pet’s ears while bathing, providing your dog with a more pleasant bathing experience.

4. Avoid getting water in the nose

It is important to tenderly wet your dog’s face, but avoid getting water near the nose. The best way to do this is by tilting the head up, and closely monitoring the nose. If too much water enters they are at risk of choking.

