Some dogs make better bed buddies than others.

Dog Bed Buddies: 10 best breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Bulldog 🐕

If you are looking for a perfect nighttime canine companion to curl up on your bed as you sleep, there are certain breeds that should top your list.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Aug 2022, 11:51 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Snoozing alongside your furry friend is many people’s idea of a perfect night’s sleep, but there are common downsides that come with sharing a bed with your dog.

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you imagined.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published new research that revealed the best dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re going to have the best night’s sleep with.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the best canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep.

The Yorkshire Terrier scored well in all categories, only missing out on top spot because they can be slightly too energetic for long lies on a Sunday.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier scored well in all categories, only missing out on top spot because they can be slightly too energetic for long lies on a Sunday.

Taking the top spot as the best dog breed to have in your bed are Maltese pooches, with their small size and lack of shedding and drooling, are officially the perfect dogs to nap with.

2. Maltese

Taking the top spot as the best dog breed to have in your bed are Maltese pooches, with their small size and lack of shedding and drooling, are officially the perfect dogs to nap with.

The Poodle scored particularly highly for a lack of shedding hair - this hypoallergenic breed won't leave your bed matted with fur. They also come in three different sizes - toy, miniature and standard - depending on the size of your bed!

3. Poodle

The Poodle scored particularly highly for a lack of shedding hair - this hypoallergenic breed won't leave your bed matted with fur. They also come in three different sizes - toy, miniature and standard - depending on the size of your bed!

The Pomeranian is another dog on this list that can enjoy the occasional bark at night. If you can keep them quiet though, these tiny dogs are great company - and take up very little space.

4. Pomeranian

The Pomeranian is another dog on this list that can enjoy the occasional bark at night. If you can keep them quiet though, these tiny dogs are great company - and take up very little space.

