Some dogs are better to share a bed with than others.Some dogs are better to share a bed with than others.
Some dogs are better to share a bed with than others.

Bad Dog Bed Buddies 2024: Here are the 10 worst breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Labrador 🐶

If you are looking for a perfect nighttime canine companion to curl up on your bed as you sleep, there are certain breeds that might keep you up into the wee small hours.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Aug 2022, 10:22 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in recent years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Snoozing alongside your furry friend is many people’s idea of a perfect night’s sleep, but there are common downsides that come with sharing a bed with your dog.

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you imagined.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published new research that revealed the worst dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re unlikley to have the best night’s sleep with.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the worst canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Continuing the run of big dogs, not only will the Doberman Pinscher take up more than its fair share of space, it will also be unlikely to stay still all night due to its high energy levels.

1. Doberman Pinscher

Continuing the run of big dogs, not only will the Doberman Pinscher take up more than its fair share of space, it will also be unlikely to stay still all night due to its high energy levels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Leonbergers, large shaggy dogs with a gentle nature, make great pets but are less than ideal to nap with and are third on the list.

2. Leonberger

Leonbergers, large shaggy dogs with a gentle nature, make great pets but are less than ideal to nap with and are third on the list. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If anything the leggy Irish Wolfhound takes up even more room than the Great Dane. They also shed and have moderate energy levels.

3. Irish Wolfhound

If anything the leggy Irish Wolfhound takes up even more room than the Great Dane. They also shed and have moderate energy levels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bernese Mountain Dogs are officially the worst dog breeds to have in your bed, with their large size and high shedding levels being the main reasons why. These gentle giants have a lovely temperament, known for being affectionate and loyal, but if you have one in your bed you can expect to find lots of fur between the sheets, and perhaps a touch of drool and a high chance of barking.

4. Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dogs are officially the worst dog breeds to have in your bed, with their large size and high shedding levels being the main reasons why. These gentle giants have a lovely temperament, known for being affectionate and loyal, but if you have one in your bed you can expect to find lots of fur between the sheets, and perhaps a touch of drool and a high chance of barking. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppies

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.